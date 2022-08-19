Final Fantasy XIV posts the preliminary patch notes for Buried Memory for your perusal today

It’s time, Final Fantasy XIV fans. You know that patch 6.2, Buried Memory, is arriving on Tuesday of next week, and that means that we have all been given the preliminary patch notes to read through today. As always, certain things are omitted in these patch notes like some exact details of balance adjustments and the exact list of new items being added, but there’s still plenty of new stuff to enjoy as you check out all of the added content and new gameplay options.

Many people will be most excited at the explanation of island sanctuaries, right down to the confirmation that you can indeed visit your friends’ sanctuaries and that you can at least customize the minions you have roaming your islands. There are also changes to the lineups of dungeons in roulettes and the the addition of the Level 90 dungeon roulette, which were expected but are no doubt still welcome changes. Check out the full patch notes and settle in for a nice long read; there’s tons of stuff in there, and it’s likely to make you even more excited for patch day.