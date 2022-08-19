In-development play-to-earn racing game Torque Drift 2 earns a MegaGrant from Epic Games

Epic Games is apparently about as careful and selective of tossing out its money to developers as Nintendo is with applying its Seal of Quality to games. Case in point: the awarding of an Epic MegaGrant to Torque Drift 2, an upcoming blockchain-enabled racing game where players put together cars using NFT parts, which can then be sold in the game’s marketplace.

According to developer Grease Monkey Games, the funding will go towards developing the game’s drift physics in order to create “its most immersive and true-to-life motorsport game yet.” A release date for the game is listed for sometime in 2024, but a tuning garage will be open to players at some time in the third quarter of 2023, and NFTs are available to purchase now because of freaking course they are.

