Paradise and Ruins takes pixelart gaming and puts it into an Android MMO

Are you tired of 3-D, horizons, and convincingly round circles in your MMORPGs? Then it might be time to take a break from the traditional over-the-shoulder cam and soar with the eagles above a pixelart landscape.

For Android users, they have this option with Paradise and Ruins. This free-to-play mobile MMO, which has been out for a little while now, adopts the 16-bit visual style of the ’90s while adding in many features — including guilds, mounts, pets, crafting, and talent trees — of the modern era.

“Paradise and Ruins introduces you to a mystical world where you and your friends or random players need to work together to survive,” studio Dust Storm Productions said. “The land of Kerigee is filled with monsters, bosses and legendary items just waiting for you to get your hands on them. It’s an amazing, exciting opportunity to explore a beautiful world and test your skills or even improve on them as you go along.”

We should point out that the title is a little quiet on the update frontier, but it’s not completely dead either.