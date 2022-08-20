Mortal Online 2 shares info about points of interest, sub model, assassination, carpentry, and new magic schools

Star Vault CEO Henrik Nystrom is looking ahead to the future of Mortal Online 2, which was the focus of the game’s most recent Into the Vault livestream.

The stream provides nearly five hours’ worth of discussion and detail about future updates coming to MO2, all of which were summarized on the game’s website. Incoming features include over 90 new points of interest over the next few patches, more magic schools, a series of assassination skills such as poisons for weapons, the ability to craft housing furniture with a carpentry skill, and improvements to housing upkeep. The stream also promised the return of Krampus to the game and a future look at siege mechanics.

At one point in the stream, the game’s subscription monetization model was brought up. Here Henrik notes that certain gameplay mechanics will need to be brought online before Star Vault starts asking for sub money, such as territory control, a move to Unreal Engine 5, a better starting experience, and additional bug fixing and overall polish. Until those milestones are met, players are free to enjoy the game without paying a sub fee.