MMO Week in Review: Garriott’s NFT game, the LOTR rights, and Guild Wars 2 on Steam

It was a busy – and drama-filled – week over here in MMORPG land, as the Richard Garriott-fronted crypto MMO got a name and a website that almost immediately vanished from the internet, Embracer scooped up the Lord of the Rings rights, Untamed Isles folded over funding shenanigans, and Blizzard scurried to convince core gamers Diablo IV isn’t Diablo Immortal.

In happier news, Guild Wars 2 announced its Steam launch, Tower of Fantasy is pretty good, Path of Exile released Lake of Kalandra, Dual Universe got a launch date, and Alganon is back from the dead.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

