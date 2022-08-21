Mortal Online 2 fans argue the game’s newest trailer exaggerates game features

The beginning of August saw Mortal Online 2 gleefully extol its various gameplay features and mechanics in a summary trailer as a means to introduce curious players to the sandbox MMORPG. However, some fans of the game have been raising objections across Reddit, accusing developer Star Vault of exaggerating the game’s scope of content.

The complaint arises from mentions in the trailer about being a breeder, a thief, or a shopkeeper, which aren’t specifically professions players can take up MO2 but can be in MO1 in some cases. The furor on subreddits and the game’s Discord brought forth one of the game’s CMs, who explained that being an animal breeder is a nod to MO2’s tameable animals, being a shopkeeper can be done via trading items with other players, and being a thief references the MMO’s full-loot PvP.

Some fans have been generally unkind to this response, calling it “pathetic,” “delusional,” and “finessing at its finest” among other things. “The devs trying to pass off full loot PvP as thieving and horse taming as pet breeding is just absurd,” reads one Reddit post. “You also can’t run your own shop. You can sell shit to other players, but literally every MMORPG has this feature and it’s not described as running a shop.”

“Everything in the trailer can be explained and will be EXPANDED later,” the CM told players.