Project Zomboid improves multiplayer features, adds new recipes, and applies balance tweaks

At the beginning of the year we cast a spotlight on Project Zomboid, an in-development isometric survivalbox with – surprise – zombies in it. We noted in that initial report that while it’s in early access, it has been very frequently updated and might just be the zombie survival game fans crave.

We check back on this title as it has released a pretty significant update that touches on a wide variety of things, most of which improve the multiplayer experience. Several of these features include better anti-cheat functionality, better syncing and physics for vehicles, some new admin tools, and a long list of bug fixes.

The patch doesn’t stop there as it further adds a long list of new food recipes and adjustments to existing foods, makes several animation changes and adds more animations for certain actions, and makes some tweaks to foraging. The patch notes are so lengthy that the devs had to create a Pastebin document and a forum post, so if you’re among those fighting back against zombies, you’ve got a lot of reading to do.

source: Steam , thanks to Richard for the tip!