The MOP Up: Mu Online debuts a new level 1400 zone

Mu Online — the original, accept no substitutes — pumped out two new zones for players to explore. The maps in question are Old Kethotum and Burning Kethotum. Just a heads up, though: You’ll have to be Level 1400 to access the latter. No, we did not add a couple of zeroes there by mistake.

To help players hit this high mark, Mu Online is running an event where XP is increased by 30% during part of the day and monster health decreased by 20%.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Here’s a new title for you to check out called Mordhau, which “is a multiplayer medieval slasher. Create your mercenary and fight in brutal battles where you will experience fast paced combat, castle sieges, cavalry charges, and more.” The title recently added a new Eastern Invasion update with a desert map called Arid and a camel mount.

Astroneer called down a hotfix from orbit: “This update addresses some bugs with slots on rail items, Junction failures, Usagi’s NavPoints, and some other minor issues with the Rails Update.”

Realm of the Mad God took some time to patch up reported complaints: “We resolved several issues from feeding pets that are really in need of some food and adjustments were made to the Interregnum fight.”

Wolcen’s 1.1.6.1 update saw a lot of little fixes to various niggling issues.

Moonlight Sculptor added the Basra Den B5 dungeon: “Wandering Merchant Nia and the Traveling Merchant visit here, and the Manticore and Duvel appear as bosses.”

