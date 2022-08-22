Legends of Runeterra welcomes Master Yi to its world next week with Awakening

Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games’ digital card game, is readying a new expansion called Awakening that is set to go live on August 31st. Among the cards coming with the set is the most recent legend, Master Yi, who uses his quick attack to immediately strike the weakest enemy.
Awakening comes with new vocabs Flow and Auto-Equip, a new card type called Equipment, and a new origin in Kayn, The Shadow Reaper. You can check out the card gallery as it’s being gradually revealed.
The studio revealed Kayn last week as well.
Source: Twitter
