Monstrum 2 is an asymmetrical multiplayer spook-em-up leaving early access on September 6

Fans of multiplayer asymmetrical titles with one player being a killer and the others being potential targets is something of a sub-genre all its own, from Dead by Daylight to Friday the 13th to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. For fans of this kind of multiplayer gaming experience, there might be something to draw you to Monstrum 2, particularly since the game is heading out of early access on Tuesday, September 6th.

“Get ready to play as friend or foe in this spine-tingling player-versus-player survival horror game, where players are put to the test: can you survive as a prisoner with other inmates in the harrowing Sea Fort of Sparrowlock? Or can you successfully terrorize and hunt down all your prey?”

Inmate players will be challenged with clearing puzzles, devising an escape plan, and deciding to either fight, flee, or hide from the monster player. Those who take up the role of the hunter will have some unique options such as the powerhouse Brute, the ambush-minded Bhagra, or the telekinetically powered Malacosm.

The game first entered into early access in January 2021, making various updates along the way. Current Steam user reviews sit at “Mixed,” with many players calling out repetitive gameplay and extremely low populations that lead to long matchmaking queues, particularly for a game that is 4v1 but most recently had but three players online. Ideally, the announcement of a full release will draw fresh blood in.