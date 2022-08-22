Tower of Fantasy has expelled over 10,000 accounts worldwide for cheating so far

This past week was an extremely busy one for the Tower of Fantasy team, specifically the Hykros Central Control Room, which is a fancy lore name for the devs who monitor cheaters and script users. As of this writing, a total of over 10,000 accounts were slapped with permanent bans across multiple regions around the world.

Over 8,000 accounts in Asian territories were hit with the banhammer this past Tuesday, while another 1,700 accounts got kicked out this past Friday, with violators found in Europe and the Americas as well as in Asia regions. The punishments were meted out to accounts for “using cheating software and the violation of using scripts for initializing account data.”

Further ban lists are planned to be shared in batches, so this number is very likely set to climb higher as the game’s life goes on.



Hykros Central Control Room monitors accounts for use of cheating software and the use of scripts for initializing account data. We banned 1,706 accounts for severe rule violations on 8/16. Click the link below to view the list of banned accounts.

https://t.co/BxLPNykTLl — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 17, 2022