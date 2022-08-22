World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will have you farming Renown instead of reputation with endgame factions

If you’ve been playing World of Warcraft for more than one expansion, you probably know that at least one of the basic interactions to expect is farming reputation for an endgame faction. There will be X number of factions with Y rewards, and in order to get them, you need to do various quests and slowly fill up your reputation bar, yadda yadda yadda, now they love you and they’ll sell you a pet or mount. But Dragonflight is doing things a little differently, as the expansion’s endgame factions don’t have a reputation bar but a Renown bar just like your chosen covenants in Shadowlands.

Now, before you get too upset about this based on how Renown was gated in Shadowlands, it’s important to note that this is actually sort of a compromise between the two systems, where one renown is equal to 1000 reputation points and you simply farm that and steadily earn Renown rather than finding it strictly gated on weekly progress. So that’s somewhat better. Still, if you’ve gotten used to progressing from Neutral to Exalted as has been the pattern of things since the game launched, you’ll be adapting to a different system this time.