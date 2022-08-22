XLGames ties down another ArcheAge trademark, this time for ArcheAge WAR

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

XLGames’ ArcheAge is once again pinging the trademark radar, with Redditors reporting yet another new filing made by the developer last week for something called ArcheAge WAR. And yes, that capitalization is accurate to the filing. Presumably because that part of the title is meant to be read in the graveliest voice possible.

Readers might recall that XLGames had been spotted filing a similar trademark in June for something called ArcheWar, so it’s hard to say whether this is something completely new or is just a derivative being locked down by XLGames’ legal team to possibly get ahead of copyright infringement. Of course, there is also the possibility that this could be a fresh NFT hellscape. Time will ultimately tell, of course, but clearly something is afoot.

source: Reddit
Advertisement
Previous articleBook of Travels details the vehicle improvements coming in the near future
Next articleTower of Fantasy has expelled over 10,000 accounts worldwide for cheating so far

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments