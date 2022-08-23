Destiny 2 begins the Season of Plunder today, readies a new raid August 26, unveils Lightfall expansion for February 2023

The showcase presentation for Destiny 2 is well underway and Bungie has been absolutely flooding fans with video previews, update plans, and (sure enough) confirming some earlier leaks.

Today, August 23rd, begins the game’s new Season of Plunder, challenging players to take on some interstellar pirates in six-player ship-to-ship combat, a new three-player expedition, and weekly assaults on pirate hideouts. The season also brings on new weapons and gear, a new seasonal pass, and the launch of new Arc 3.0 powers.



Another major portion of the new season is the upcoming new raid, King’s Fall, that takes players to the lair of Oryx the Taken King aboard the Hive Dreadnought. The raid is set to open on Friday, August 26th, while the season runs until December 2nd.

The stream also showed off a quick look at its next expansion, Lightfall, arriving sometime in February 2023. This new expansion will take players to a neon metropolis on the surface of Neptune with new story missions and a series of new subclasses to pick from that draw from the power of the Weave.

Finally, D2 has announced its arrival to the Epic Games Store, and has also confirmed not only its collaboration with Fortnite but also a collab with Fall Guys. There are a lot of videos showcasing all of the new goodies, so get comfy and watch them all below.







