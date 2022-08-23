Hi-Rez updates Realm Royale after a two year-long span of silence

It would appear that Hi-Rez Studios is in the business of bringing games back from the dead. After a two year-long span of no updates and a steep dive in player numbers on Steam after release, Realm Royale is back to life once again with its new Reforged update.

“Over the past few months a small internal team of passionate developers here at Hi-Rez took on the task to reforge the Realm, bringing back mechanics from Realm Royale’s earlier stages that players loved, while building upon the improvements and features that players are familiar with today,” reads the patch notes’ preamble. “A lot has changed and we’re so excited for you to dive back in.”

Those changes include a variety of new movement and combat abilities, the addition of class-specific chests that can be found around the map, tweaks to circle zone sizes, and the removal of squad and duo queues in the interest of keeping the game healthy. There are some returning mechanics as well like armor items and class-specific weapons and abilities. Those who were really missing Realm Royale can read the patch notes for more.

