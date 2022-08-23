Massively OP Podcast Episode 386: Lord of Lord of the Rings Online

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about launch dates for Dual Universe and Wrath Classic’s pre-patch, the return of Alganon, new zones for Lord of the Rings Online, the debut of Guild Wars 2 on Steam, and what’s going on with Ultima New Legacy.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

