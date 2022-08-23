Massively OP Podcast Episode 386: Lord of Lord of the Rings Online

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about launch dates for Dual Universe and Wrath Classic’s pre-patch, the return of Alganon, new zones for Lord of the Rings Online, the debut of Guild Wars 2 on Steam, and what’s going on with Ultima New Legacy.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWG, City of Heroes, RIFT
- News: LOTRO announces new mini-expansion, franchise rights sold off
- News: Dual Universe is launching this September and Mad World later this year
- News: Wrath Classic pre-patch starts soon
- News: Is Alganon actually coming back?
- News: Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam
- Mailbag: What’s going on with Ultima New Legacy?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 386
- Podcast theme: “Ambient and Dogfight” from Dual Universe
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement