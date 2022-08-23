Multi-franchise brawler Multiversus rockets to 20 million players in its first month

You totally know that there are so many execs over at Warner Bros. Games spinning in their office chairs like delighted children over seeing the explosive success of Multiversus in its first month. In fact, the studio sent out an announcement this week saying that the platform fighter just crossed 20 million players since its open beta started on July 26th.

So apparently, the FOMO is pretty real with this one, especially now that it’s started its first season. New characters are on their way, too: Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) is coming to the game today, with Black Adam (DC), Stripe (Gremlins), and Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) slated for coming months. You can check out today’s offerings in the new patch notes.

Massively OP’s staff is all over this title. Colin reported after a hands-on test that, “Multiversus does some lovely, unique things with the platform fighter formula. Its balance isn’t perfect, and only time will tell how that will shake out.” And Sam gushed, “Holy moly, y’all… it’s good. This is really, really good.”

If you’re a little late to the party and need a beginner’s guide to get you started, Multiversus has you covered:

Source: Press release