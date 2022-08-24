Final Fantasy XIV kicks off the next PvP series with patch 6.2

All right. We know that you guys are all enjoying Island Sanctuaries in Final Fantasy XIV right now. No one is asking you to stop enjoying them. All anyone is asking is – folks? Could we maybe start doing some fighting amongst one another with the launch of PvP Series 2, too? Maybe just a little bit of fighting one another? Come on, people, put down the watering can for just a moment, you can’t even water your crops that often! Anyone? One or two PvP matches? There are new rewards! Aw, jeez.

Outside of the realm of the new PvP series, of course, players were no doubt looking forward to the patch, so it’s worth noting that at least one Japanese business specifically closed early to allow staff to go home and play patch 6.2 sooner. This is not exactly unheard of in Japan, but it’s still pretty rare, and shows either a sense of humor on the owner’s part or how far FFXIV’s overall cultural influence has stretched. Take your pick; it’s fun either way.

I love when restaurant or shop owners close early and put up this sign so their entire staff can go home and play the newest FFXIV patch 😂 https://t.co/aTioAjWw2r — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 23, 2022