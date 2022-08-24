Mobile MMO Priston Tale M announces a South Korean launch for September 1

For the better part of a year we’ve been following along with Priston Tale M, a mobile version of the classic MMO Priston Tale that’s making its way to South Korean fans. The game was first announced in February 2021, promising in a post at the beginning of this month that the engine it’s being built as well as some of its gameplay features.

The announcement that fans have likely been waiting for has finally arrived: MMO Culture reports that the game will release to South Korean mobile gaming fans on Thursday, September 1st, bringing with it the original title’s tow races, eight classes, and a variety of familiar monsters and regions. The game’s YouTube channel has been particularly busy with class previews, as well as a new TV commercial.

As for Priston Tale M’s prospects for a wider launch, there’s still no news on that front, but for those in South Korea, there’s a mobile version of this blast from the past on the horizon.