Cinderstone Online showcases a dungeon and siege, plans for a September 1 open beta

There’s been quite a bit of time since we last checked in on Cinderstone Online, the adorable-looking 2.5-D MMORPG that started life as Fioresia Online last year. Our last report saw the game enter closed beta testing, while the devs at Codevision had been kicking out a series of updates through 2021, including a rough roadmap to open beta at the beginning of this year.

This brings us to the game’s most recent developer livestream, during which the devs announcing that a free open beta would kick off on Thursday, September 1st, and run for a week until Thursday, September 8th. The stream further offered interested players a glimpse at what this content looks like in its current state.

The game’s official Discord also elaborated on features of this beta build, including three classes, the first chapter of its main story, two dungeons, two open world maps, and previews of several systems such as crafting, caravan PvP, node events, and sieges, all the way up to level 20. The studio says it’ll post installation instructions soon.







sources: Twitch Discord , thanks to Mark for the tip!