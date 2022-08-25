World of Tanks’ popular Frontline mode returns with a few new surprises

World of Tanks’ signature Frontline event is back for a limited time, welcoming tankers to slug it out on “massive battles on giant maps.”
In Frontline, an attacking team attempts to overwhelm defenders and take out three powerful guns to claim victory.
If you’re new to this mode, Wargaming posted a guide to help you get into it: “Frontline is one of the most exciting modes in World of Tanks. You can fight in Frontline using Tier VIII vehicles. Join massive 30×30 battles to use combat reserves, try out respawn mechanics, and take advantage of resupply circles!”
Source: World of Tanks
Advertisement