World of Tanks’ popular Frontline mode returns with a few new surprises

World of Tanks’ signature Frontline event is back for a limited time, welcoming tankers to slug it out on “massive battles on giant maps.”

The game mode will be active until next Monday, August 29th, and feature a few new tweaks, such as fighting in Tier VIII vehicles, combat voice messages, a different vehicle roster, additional rewards, and easier-to-use combat reserves.

In Frontline, an attacking team attempts to overwhelm defenders and take out three powerful guns to claim victory.

If you’re new to this mode, Wargaming posted a guide to help you get into it: “Frontline is one of the most exciting modes in World of Tanks. You can fight in Frontline using Tier VIII vehicles. Join massive 30×30 battles to use combat reserves, try out respawn mechanics, and take advantage of resupply circles!”