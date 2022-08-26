Conan Exiles’ Age of Sorcery – and new battlepass system – launches September 1

We’ve finally got a date for Conan Exiles’ 3.0 Age of Sorcery release: September 1st. And as a nice tasty treat, the game will be flagged free-to-play from September 1st through 8th on Steam and September 8th through 11th on Xbox.

As we’ve been covering, the update not only adds new sorcery mechanics but completely overhauls the game’s monetization system with a 60-level progression track battlepass instead of DLC. Funcom has promised it won’t be selling anything pay-to-win through the new system; Age of Sorcery will mark the battlepass’ first season.

“The Age of Sorcery will allow you to sacrifice a portion of your life force to wield dark powers. This is insidious, creeping sorcery that requires both preparation and a pinch of madness, as opposed to fireballs and arcane missiles. In addition to sorcery, a new attribute and perk system significantly expands choice when leveling your character, giving you choices between two perks at certain thresholds. Some attributes can also be infused with corruption to gain special perks. Build faster and easier than ever before thanks to a brand-new building interface and the new Creative Mode. Explore improvements to followers, new dangers to survive in the wild, and a Battle Pass and item store brimming with cosmetics.”

An update to TestLive has been made! We've introduced patch 3.0.1 which includes a heaping helping of juicy bug fixes. 🐛 Thank you for your continued feedback and reports!

Check 'em out here: https://t.co/WazVhMGX5f pic.twitter.com/0iQ4buvqzT — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) August 25, 2022