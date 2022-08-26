Destiny 2 hypes up the Season of Plunder and today’s King’s Fall raid

“We have a lot to talk about,” opens the weekly address from Destiny 2. With the looter shooter hot off the heels of its showcase chock-full of reveals, the devs are looking to the immediate future in the latest newsletter.

Naturally, the Season of Plunder is a headlining part of the post with its new missions, new loot, and freshly updated Arc subclasses, but today, August 26th, is especially noteworthy as it opened the new King’s Fall raid at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The news post offers more information like power level requirements and some of the goodies that await those who make it to a world first clear.

Those updates are the marquee portions of the post, but there’s also mention of the game’s arrival to EGS, its two new crossovers, and the temporary free availability of Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen, along with all of their related quest content; players can access this content between now and August 30th across all platforms, though there are some exclusions.



Thank you to all the Guardians who tuned into the Destiny 2 Showcase. From the support of your subs, over $60K was raised for @BungieLove!! Subs to our channel always directly support the Bungie Foundation. pic.twitter.com/UeFNyVxjmQ — Bungie (@Bungie) August 25, 2022