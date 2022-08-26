Lost Ark’s first season of competitive Proving Grounds PvP wraps up September 7

The first season of competitive PvP in Lost Ark is drawing to a close as Amazon Games has announced an end date of Wednesday, September 7th, after the weekly maintenance and new update wraps up.

Naturally, this means that players won’t be earning tier points and won’t see weekly quests anymore, while Coins of Courage can still be earned from normal PvP quests. However, players will want to burn those coins up before the start of the next season, as coin totals will be wiped out then. On the subject of rewards, players can access a PvP information window at the end of the season to obtain their relevant goodies.

As for when season 2 will start, that’s yet to be decided, but players of the ARPG at least know when season 1 ends.