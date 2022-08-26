Requiem Online’s reboot goes live amid crashes, confusion

The latest iteration of the post-apocalyptic horror MMO Requiem Online went live yesterday, although you might have been hard-pressed to notice due to its low-key rollout.

Day One patch notes for this version are out and reflect some of the changes that Gravity Interactive wanted to make. These include adjusting the leveling curve, setting the level cap at 69, removing several cash shop items (including some “luckyboxes”), adding several class skills, and moving all starting players to Turba.

“We want Requiem to be more balanced and fair to all players, thus several items that we deemed to be too influential in player power were removed for purchase in the game,” the studio said.

Some users on Facebook are reporting issues with crashing, registration, and even being locked out of the game in Europe. Oddly enough, the official Requiem forums were archived right before the re-launch, sending the existing community in a scrabble to communicate with each other.

The launch did result in a bump of interest on Steam, propelling the game from a peak of six players to 303.