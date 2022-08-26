World of Warcraft hopes to have cross-faction guilds by the end of Dragonflight’s run

A new Team Liquid interview with World of Warcraft Game Director Ion Hazzikostas unearthed a few indicators of where the game is going in its immediate and far-flung future. Among the topics discussed was the hope of cross-faction guilds following the introduction of cross-faction groups earlier this year.

Hazzikostas said that the team is working on overcoming “technical limitations” to cross-faction guilds. The current goal is to introduce the feature before the end of Dragonflight’s expansion cycle.

He also addressed the sticky issue of dragonriding in the rest of the game world (or, indeed, future expansions), saying that Blizzard doesn’t want to invalidate players’ current mounts. But Hazzikostas didn’t rule out rolling dragonriding to other areas either.

Meanwhile, Blizzard put together a mega-roundup of all of the latest WoW and WoW Classic news. This roundup covers the recent Shadowlands patch, auction house functionality on the mobile app, Dragonflight alpha testing, the Wrath Classic pre-patch, WoW eSports, and the new promotion to grab Shadowlands and a free level 50 character boost for free if you don’t own that expansion.