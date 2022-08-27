Fortnite brings back Martin Luther King Jr. ‘I have a dream’ tour after last year’s disruptions

With August 28th marking the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a dream” speech, Fortnite is once again attempting to hold an in-game tour through a monument created for the historical moment.

“Gather with players from around the world in March Through Time to relive his iconic speech and learn more about his life and work,” Epic Games invited. By adding the event to their playlists, players can “explore D.C. ’63, a reimagined Washington” and hear Dr. King’s speech on civil rights.

Epic debuted the experience last year to a crowd that wasn’t perhaps mature enough to receive it properly. As a result, the studio disabled almost every emote in the event region to keep players from disrupting the event. Let’s hope it has a better plan this time around.