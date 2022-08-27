Whoops: Lost Ark accidentally pushes unfinished Captcha system into game

An unfinished security measure was accidentally released into the Lost Ark ecosystem this past week, giving both Amazon and players headaches at the unexpected digital gatekeepers.

“Following the August Update, the Captcha system for Lost Ark was unintentionally released into the live game, causing player confusion and frustration,” the studio said. “This Captcha system is being worked on internally as a possible mitigation for fighting back against bots and improving the game experience for real players. As it is not feature complete, it was not intended for release on live servers at this time.”

Not only did the Captcha system bar some players from going into certain areas or game activities, it also resulted in “a small number of temporary suspensions” for players who didn’t answer Tim’s three questions correctly before crossing the Gorge of Eternal Peril. Amazon said that those players can submit a ticket to have the penalties removed from their accounts.

Amazon apologized for the premature release of the Captcha system and said that it is now disabled.