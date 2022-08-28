Dauntless introduces a new quest type to ease the weapon experience grinding curve

Toeing the line between comfortable grind and oppressive grind is a hard thing to do, which in turn requires adjustments to be made. Such is the case for Dauntless, which is reacting to feedback related to the weapon experience grind. Enter its latest patch and a new quest type: the island adventure.

Island adventures are a series of quests added at certain points in the Hunting Grounds portion of the Slayer’s Path progression tree, which will award Rams and weapon experience when completed. The first island adventure is called The Garden, and tasks players with helping an NPC rebuild Arbourhome in Aulric’s Peak after the ravages of the Agarus.

The new patch has also continued the Dire Discovery quest line, re-launched the Farslayer and Divine Armor hunt passes, reeled back some of the requirements for the Protector rumor, and applied a small list of bug fixes.