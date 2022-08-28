The MOP Up: Closers Online promotes from within its ranks

Two of Closers Online’s roster got a major tune-up this past week. Sylvi got promoted to a Prime Agent, while Levia joined the Fatal Crew. This grants both of the characters new abilities (and, you know, costumes).

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wolcen nipped a couple of pesky tooltip issues in the bud. Bad tooltips! It followed this up with an extensive Archaeology and Restoration rebalance.

Former Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment exec Wayne Lee announced a new blockchain game called Project R. The studio billed itself as a “new kind of gaming company synergized with blockchain technology.”

Cheatware maker AimJunkies lost a request to dismiss a lawsuit coming against it by Destiny 2’s Bungie next year. See you at trial!

PlanetSide 2 made a few fixes this past week, including: “Speculative fix for merit/mentor rating depletions, currently investigating the possibility of currency refunds.”

Realm of the Mad God made it easier to earn new ranks in its first battle pass season.

Elder Scrolls Online answered some player questions about the lore of its in-game dungeons. Versus, you know, ZeniMax’s actual dungeons in its studio. Seriously, never take the “special tour.”

Battlefield 2042’s second season is here with “a new wave of exciting content, including a new map, Specialist, weapons and hardware, updates to Battlefield Portal and 100 tiers of battle pass content:”

Musician Nanaa Mihgo composed a new song for Final Fantasy XI:

