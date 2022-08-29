Dual Universe discusses launch, server reset, and what to expect for both

As the launch of sci-fi building sandbox Dual Universe nears its September 27th date, the devs at Novaquark are helping players get ready for the next leap forward. That of course means prepping for the confirmed server wipe, which is the topic of a new dev blog.

The post offers up several suggestions to players in order to better prepare for the wipe, such as making core blueprints for constructs, ensuring organization members are correctly organized, and disabling any mining unit preparation since ore distribution is being reset at launch.

The wipe and launch of DU were also features of the game’s latest series of Q&A videos. Some of the highlights include confirmation that the Lua API shouldn’t be too broken by the server wipe, assurance that market bots will still be a thing, a note that post-launch planets may be moved closer to the safe zone, and elaboration on how pioneer pack awards will be given out. Those videos await after the break.





