Mad World opens up applications for its upcoming September 15 closed beta test

While grimdark horror multiplayer ARPG Mad World will apparently launch as a permanent open beta, there’s going to be at least one closed beta testing round before then. Developer Jandisoft has opened up its site for applicants to this test, which is set to begin on Thursday, September 15th.

Interested players have between now and September 13th to register to the site, accept some email collection terms, and click the big shiny button to add their names to the pool. Selected names will be announced on September 14th, followed by the closed beta test that runs between the 15th and the 21st. Those who bought into a new founder’s pack already have their ticket punched.

In addition to this new round of testing, Mad World is running a promotion that will grant cash shop currency for referring players to the game’s site and letting them register. This currency can only be used in the closed beta, however, so bear that in mind before you start begging your friends to sign up.