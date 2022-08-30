Black Desert Mobile introduces the swashbuckling Buccaneer class in latest update

Chris Neal
The gunblade-wielding, anchor-dropping, otter man-commanding Buccaneer class has officially made her debut in Black Desert Mobile. The class’ release to the mobile MMORPG comes with a pair of trailers showcasing her attack moves as well as a couple of events that grant goodies for completing daily missions and logging in regularly, so there’s a little extra incentive to play the mobile version of a class that won our Best New MMO Class Award.

The rest of the update brings several PvP-related adjustments to the Raven and Gladiator classes, improving the melee effectiveness of the former and the survivability of the latter. There’s also some adjustments to UI, bug fixes, and extra events running specifically for new and returning players to take advantage of.


sources: press release, official site
