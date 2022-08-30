Massively OP Podcast Episode 387: Do the Dune

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dune Awakening, Destiny 2: Lightfall, FFXIV’s island sanctuaries, Elder Scrolls Online’s Lost Depths DLC, Guild Wars 2’s wild Steam launch, WoW’s expansion giveaway, and Chimeraland.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

