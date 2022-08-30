Massively OP Podcast Episode 387: Do the Dune

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dune Awakening, Destiny 2: Lightfall, FFXIV’s island sanctuaries, Elder Scrolls Online’s Lost Depths DLC, Guild Wars 2’s wild Steam launch, WoW’s expansion giveaway, and Chimeraland.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO
- News: Funcom’s Dune Awakening gets a title and a promotion to MMO
- News: Destiny 2 reveals Lightfall expansion
- News: FFXIV’s Buried Memories update introduces island sanctuaries
- News: Elder Scrolls Online drops Update 35 and Lost Depths DLC
- News: Guild Wars 2 Steam launch goes crazy for Cocoa Puffs
- Quickies: New World’s dungeon finder goes live, WoW gives away Shadowlands
- Mailbag: What do we think about Chimeraland?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 387
- Podcast theme: “Island Sanctuary Gathering” from FFXIV
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement