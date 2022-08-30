Valheim’s latest patch squashes the world-resetting bug that’s been plaguing the game

There are few things more frustrating to experience in a survivalbox than seeing your progress get wiped out, especially if it’s not your fault. That’s been the case for players of Valheim for quite some time now, as worlds have been crashing and resetting back to day one for about a month. At last, the fix that was promised at the beginning of August has officially gone live, hopefully ending a particularly gnarly problem for players.

This patch now introduces an auto backup feature that keeps two snapshots of a game’s server – one two-ho9ur backup and one 12-hour backup – by default, though that feature can further be adjusted in the game’s miscellaneous settings. Additionally, the game will save in 30 minute intervals or when a character goes to sleep; the save interval can also be adjusted by server admins using a command.

The patch otherwise applies some various other fixes for the title, but the real biggie has ideally been slain.



The fix patch is live! Hopefully there should be no more #Valheim worlds crashing and resetting to day 1, but just in case there will be more automated backups made 👍 Check out the patch notes for more details: https://t.co/Prd7sckjqG — Valheim (@Valheimgame) August 30, 2022