War Thunder’s Age of Drones update introduces modern UAVs in September

We’ve got whole MMOs revolving around tanks, war planes, spaceships, and boats – how about drones? Well, you’re not getting that, but you are getting a drone-centered update in Gaijin’s War Thunder. It’s called, appropriately, Age of Drones, and it launches in September, adding elements of recon and unmanned aerial vehicular gadgetry to the warfare MMO.

“This new feature will greatly expand tactical options for players that fight using modern armored ground vehicles,” Gaijin promises. “The update will also add dozens of new tanks, aircraft, helicopters and ships to the already vast roster of carefully recreated real world military hardware, as well as new maps and other content.”

“Drones are a crucial asset for any high-tech army nowadays and provide an opportunity to be the first to detect and destroy the enemy. On the other hand, drones are quite vulnerable and basically are consumables in modern warfare. They can be shot down with small arms or ‘locked-on’ by radar from an anti-aircraft complex and destroyed with a missile. War Thunder players will see and experience exactly how drones influence the tactics of tank battles in the 21st century. Modern light tanks in War Thunder will get the ability to launch small reconnaissance drones. The commander will be able to send such a device into the sky right in the middle of the battle and, switching to it using a special button, control the drone to reconnoiter the location for enemy vehicles.”

Expect three different historical attack drones – Chinese, American, and Russian – in this first release.

Source: Press release