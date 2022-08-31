Fractured Online releases live-action trailer ahead of its freebie weekend

Ahead of this weekend’s Fractured Online free-play event, Gamigo and Dynamight Studios have dropped a live-action trailer following survivors of brutal demonic attacks training for battle and girding for war. Bonus, there’s no voiceover, just music and action, so you don’t even need to worry about localization.

The Kickstarted MMORPG sandbox is currently in closed beta but will open its servers to the public over Labor Day weekend, starting September 2nd. That event is merely the prelude for the early access on September 15th – and the concomitant server wipe – and then the game is still expected to launch before the end of the year. The new trailer is below.