Hearthstone launches the new battlegrounds season and its wildly unpopular new monetization model

If you thought the gnashing of teeth and brandishing of pitchforks was going to be enough to dissuade Hearthstone away from its new monetization plans for its second battlegrounds season, you’d be incorrect. Patch 24.2 went live today, bringing with it a shift in how players can buy in to the mode.

The furor, as we reported before, is all about the newly introduced bundles of Runestones currency, which will be the only way players can buy the new season pass. These bundles, players argue, are arranged in lopsided numbers, forcing players to spend more money to access the content they want. The update’s patch notes do point out that the season pass can still be purchased directly “during the transition period for this first season,” though how long this transition period will be isn’t specified.

In case anyone was wondering, the game’s subreddit is still a tire fire of rage over the move, as fans flood the sub with angry memes, players publicly pondering calling it quits, or others continuing to point out the problems with bundle pricing.