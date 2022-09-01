Champions Online is giving away character slots and vehicles for its 13th birthday

Champions Online is in the midst of celebrating its 13th birthday – its first under new parent group Embracer and Gearbox.

“Happy Anniversary, Champions!” Cryptic says. “It’s been thirteen years since you began defending [Millennium] City from the ravages of alien threats, gangsters, ninjas, monsters and more, and it’s time to take a load off and celebrate! For the next four weeks, we’re celebrating more than a decade of Champions Online, and we want you to be a part of it. Week one is a celebration of the classic Anniversary Events, with tons of new rewards! Head to [Millennium] City, and get your celebration on!”

Events include the return of Top Ten’s missions, a superheroic quest to save cats, and the Sapphire concert, plus the studio is passing along freebies like gear and costumes. Indeed, the big freebie bundle grants a character slot, respec, and Black Cat vehicle. Happy birthday, Champs!