Conan Exiles enters the Age of Sorcery and launches battlepass seasons with today’s launch

“The Age of Sorcery update is now available for download on PC.” So sayeth Funcom, which has launched the 3.0 update for Conan Exiles as of this morning – the “biggest content update” for the game ever.

Notably, the update launches the new Sorcery school of magic, expands the events system, retools perks and attributes, revamps creative mode and building, and adds the gear illusion system. But the biggest change of all is to the game’s monetization, as Funcom does away with the DLC system is favor of a new battle pass setup.

“Battle Passes will be centered around seasons, or Ages, each introducing big content updates, starting with 3.0: The Age of Sorcery,” the studio explains. Each new age will be further subdivided into chapters with their own battle passes, content, and unlocks. Naturally, there’s a new cash shop and paid tracks for the passes so you can “help [Funcom, which is owned by one of the wealthiest game companies in the world] support the game.” It’s all live today.

The Age of Sorcery update is now available for download on Xbox. Patchnotes: https://t.co/2nttTbsU8V Due to some platform-specific requirements, the Crom coins packs won’t be available immediately after release for Xbox and Microsoft Store versions.

👉https://t.co/uEtoYm0yNo pic.twitter.com/EWGbGaJ0VH — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) September 1, 2022