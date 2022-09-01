Temtem posts a helpful trailer with tips prior to next week’s official launch

Are you ready to catch them all when Temtem arrives in your neighborhood next week? The crowdfunded MMORPG is finally launching on September 6th on PC and console, and those coming to the party late might need a helping hand to get the best possible start.

That’s why developer Humble Games put out a blog post and video with tips and tricks for this Pokémon-like game. “Since we know the game like the back of our hands, we’re here to provide some guidance and intel to help you become the ultimate Temtem Tamer,” the studio said.

Temtem is one of the rare modern MMO Kickstarter success stories, having raised a half-million dollars in its 2018 campaign. For the past two years, the title’s been working through early access toward next week’s launch. It will come out on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

The studio said that the Day One patch will include the final island, a cosmetic store, and preparations for the first season of a battle pass.