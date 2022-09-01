World of Warcraft announces two new esports events for September

Those who love their PvE or PvP esports events and World of Warcraft are going to be getting more of what they crave this month, as Blizzard has announced two new esporting events for the MMORPG: the Xy’mox’s Charity Cache and the Solo Shuffle.

The Charity Cache is the PvE event that will have two teams – the EU’s Echo team and the NA’s Team Liquid – square off in unique editions of Castle Nathria and Sepulcher of the First Ones to try to defeat bosses as fast as possible. Each team is representing two different charities, Direct Relief and AbleGamers, and will race to raise as much money for its chosen charity as it can from a $100K prize pool. This faceoff will play out on September 10th and 11th.

The Solo Shuffle will be the PvP esports event: a three-day invitational tournament that highlights the ranked mode of Solo Shuffle that’s coming in Dragonflight. Qualifiers begin on September 23rd and 24th to find the top 12 teams from each region. Those teams will then square off in a finals event on September 25th in order to narrow the field down to six high-scoring players and ultimately crown one DPS and one healer character in the last battle. More information on those who will be competing in this tournament will be announced soon.