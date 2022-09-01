World of Warcraft opens up the whole of Dragonflight for beta testing today

Want to test everything that’s available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? The good news is that players who have opted into the beta may indeed be able to test that today; the bad news is, well, it’s still based on invitations, and if you don’t have one, you won’t be able to. But still, opening up the entire expansion for a broader testing base is happening, and if you’ve already been testing in the alpha, you don’t have to worry about getting access. (It carries over, you see.)

Dragonflight is still slated for an as-yet-undisclosed release date sometime before the end of this year, containing the newest hero class in the form of the race-specific Evoker along with talent trees for all of the game’s classes, the new Dragonriding mechanics, the Dragon Isles with several new zones and a new capital city, new quests, and a raised level cap. Best of luck to you if you’re eager to test the expansion out in the beta; we’ll hope that invitation is waiting in your inbox.

