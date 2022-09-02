ArcheAge Unchained’s new fresh start server won’t time-gate progression

We’re just two weeks out from the launch of ArcheAge Unchained’s new fresh start server now, and Kakao is finally explaining just what to expect – and it’s not like the initial servers Kakao opened last winter when it took over hosting the game here in the west.

“Unlike the previous fresh start server which had limitations in terms of content and character growth, the upcoming fresh start server will have everything available when it opens,” Kakao explains. “MMORPGs with a long history always face the problem where there is a big gap in growth between the new players and the existing players. We are trying to bridge this gap by providing various growth rewards through major content and events exclusive to the new fresh start server. You’ll also be able to obtain at least double or even triple the additional XP, Conflict/War/Siege/Quest Honor Points, and Vocation Badges while the server is running.”

According to the dev blog, Kakao will also allow players to buy manastorm crystals with honor points and add a double-quest-rewards event exclusive to fresh start. The server is expected on September 15th.

In the meantime, the game’s patch notes for the week are up, with tweaks for the Guardian Scramble schedule and the release of the Full Moon event.