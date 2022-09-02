Elite Dangerous firms up dates for console to PC transfers as players spot a possible Thargoid ‘death star’

Over the past few months, Elite: Dangerous has been talking up plans to let console players transfer their accounts to the PC version. Readers will recall the discussions first started in May, while elaboration on the matter has been trickled out since; the biggest updates were the maintenance moding of the console version, confirmation of a free PC copy of the game for console players, and word that account transferring was on course for this September.

Now that we’re in the month of September, Frontier Developments has followed up with a general plan and projected dates for console account migration: Monday, September 5th, will see targeted testing of the console profile copy portal, followed by an opening of the portal a week later on September 12th, barring any complications in the aforementioned testing. The post further reiterates some of the important particulars of the migration, including that it’s a one-time deal, only one such account can be migrated, and any unspent cash shop currency will remain with the console account.

Meanwhile in terms of in-game news, players have spotted a worrying orange dot approaching civilized space. The speck of light was reportedly found coming from Barnard’s Loop, bears a concerning Thargoid shape and color, and has been spotted moving along at a speed of 0.8 light years a minute. People have taken to referring to this as either a Thargoid mothership or a “death star” that’s headed to HIP 22460 where Thargoids blew a whole bunch of ships to bits in retaliation of an EMP’s firing. The latest accounts are collected by Galnet News Digest in the video below.

