Embers Adrift announces open beta weekend on September 16, discusses Worldbreaker and ashen monsters

If you’re curious about Embers Adrift but aren’t willing to spend money on a beta and weren’t tapped for August’s Worldbreaker event, then your chance is arriving in a couple of weeks’ time as the devs have confirmed an open beta weekend test is coming, running between Friday, September 16th, and Sunday, September 18th.

The only requirement for those interested in joining in on the weekend test is a registered account. Otherwise the game will be available to all for a couple of days. “We are feeling better and better about the foundation of our game everyday, and we’re excited to continue to expand the game with new content in the months and years ahead,” reads the invitation. “Come see what we have to offer.”



Speaking of the Worldbreaker event, the post goes on to discuss how things went. Overall, the servers held up but there were some client-side performance issues that arose, which led to the devs creating a “potato mode” of the game’s visuals as well as expanded video options.

The rest of the announcement recounts updates made over the course of August including a new ashen effect that applies to monsters that are exposed to ember ruptures found in the world, the first implementation of seasons, activation of the rest of its Central Veins dungeon, and the addition of a quest and dialogue system. The game’s latest patch notes also outline bug fixes, new shadow visual updates, and egress points in the Central Veins dungeon that bring players to the start of the encounter when out of combat.

As for last week’s beta build, that primarily introduced the aforementioned ashen creatures, turned the dials on various items and features, and applied a whole host of bug fixes. These patch notes are discussed line by line in the community broadcast from this week, along with a spotlight cast on a newly opened sticky thread for fresh arrivals and another hour’s worth of live gameplay.