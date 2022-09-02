Here’s how to join Fractured Online’s closed beta this weekend with our site key

Fractured Online opens its closed beta to the world today ahead of its planned early access later this fall, and if you’ve been curious about the Gamigo-published indie sandbox MMO, then now is the time to give it a spin – and you can do it for free.

Dynamight and Gamigo are using multiplayer infinite-use keys that can be applied by everyone in North America and Europe. This code is not an affiliate code, and this giveaway is not sponsored in any way. The key is:

FRACMASSIVELYOP2022

To redeem your code, head to the official site, register your Glyph account (or log into your existing account), and then click on “Redeem A Key” in the top menu bar to do just that. The key can be redeemed starting at 10 a.m. EDT this morning – right as this post goes live – through 10 a.m. on September 5th. According to the studios, “it grants access to the Fractured Online Closed Beta for 72 hours after redemption.”

“Once logged in, players can start their adventure as the Humans on Aerhen playing how they want through the game’s unique character progression system. They can also shape the world of Fractured Online by building structures, crafting items, taking part in the player-driven economy, and much more. While the Humans are available to play during the free weekend, they won’t be the only races at launch. The peaceful Wildfolk will debut on September 15 in Early Access along with their planet, Arboreus. On the other side of the spectrum, the PVP-focused Demons and their respective world will surely terrorize all living creatures foolish enough to cross their path when they’re released later this year.”

Before you jump in, you might want to scope out the patch notes from yesterday, which detailed several fixes and improvements to the city conquest system. You can also stay tuned to the in-game event tomorrow, Obsidian Troubles, which will task players with saving the world at 9 a.m. EDT. No pressure or anything.

Good luck and have fun!