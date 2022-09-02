Lord of the Rings Online defends controversial Minstrel changes

This week’s out-of-the-blue announcement that Lord of the Rings Online was testing a massive overhaul to the Minstrel class caused no end of consternation, confusion, and discussion in the community. Coming to the defense of some of the specific changes, SSG went into detail why it was adjusting (nerfing) some of the class’ core abilities and downgrading the yellow trait line from a main specialization to a support one.

“Just to clarify, we’re not out to ‘delete all yellow lines’ or cut all classes down to two specializations,” SSG said. “We wanted to convert the yellow minstrel trait tree into a non-specialization tree because there was so much to love about the yellow line, but so little incentive to fully commit to it, due to the ways it penalized your base healing or damage output.”

The studio is planning a dev stream on September 9th to talk about the new delving system and promised to share information on plans for high-level content after Before the Shadow arrives this fall.

And for those who love a good developer-guided tour through a zone, Scenario recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at Southern Mirkwood: