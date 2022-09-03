Cinderstone Online offers open beta adventures through September 8

Looking for something a little more whimsical and unknown to start off your September? Cinderstone Online, formerly Fioresia Online, is offering open beta previews from now through September 8th through Steam Playtest. There is no NDA with this beta, just in case you were wondering.

The beta for this upcoming MMO includes a trio of maps (Cinderstone City, Highsommer Plains, Willowisp), a level 20 cap, and a pair of dungeons. The team said that this isn’t a persistent beta, as all progress from it will be wiped prior to launch.

The team behind Cinderstone has been hard at work wrapping up a ton of features for the game, including its main story arc, sieges, fishing, a thievery system, and enchantments. No launch date has been announced.