World of Warcraft Classic reconsiders earlier proposed changes to Wrath’s Ulduar raid

The devs and community council members of WoW Classic addressed several matters related to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion earlier in the week, including some ideas on how the expansion’s raids may look different. After some consideration of player feedback, Blizzard has now chimed in with a few potential updates.

Primarily, the devs are proposing buffs to item levels for both normal and hard versions of Ulduar. These item level leaps work in concert with confirmation that the Ulduar raids will be “pre-nerf” and the addition of one piece of bonus gear at a higher item level in hard mode’s loot tables (except for Alganon). “All told, our goal really is to make Wrath, and particularly Ulduar the best possible overall experience it can be,” Blizzard reasons. “We love Ulduar in particular and we think many of you do as well, and want to see it shine.”

It should be noted that these ideas are just that – ideas – so fans of Wrath eager for its arrival to the Classic servers should probably chime in with their thoughts.